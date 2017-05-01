What this police officer did to an elderly man will restore your faith in humanity! VIDEO

Saturday, May 13, 2017 - This heartwarming moment a policeman stops traffic to help a struggling elderly man cross the road proves humanity exists.





Having noticed the pensioner struggling after motorists refused to give him way, the cop did something crazy.





He parked his patrol car in the middle of the busy road and went to assist the lady cross the other end.





This happened at Chengdu City, Sichuan province, south west of China.





Watch the heart-warming moment below.





Just when you think it's a police officer who thinks he can park anywhere, this amazing moment happens pic.twitter.com/08gfYvmn5T May 12, 2017