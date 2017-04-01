What a talent? Kenyan teen steals show at Britain’s Got Talent audition (VIDEO)

This 15-year old British-born Kenyan girl brought the house down last Saturday during the season premier of Britain’s Got Talent show.





The talented lady by the name Sarah Ikumu was so good that she received the coveted golden buzzer - from none other than Simon Cowell, meaning she is guaranteed entry into the live shows.





She performed her rendition of And I Am Telling You by Jennifer Hudson prompting a standing ovation from a fully packed London Palladium Theatre.





“Sarah, I have heard this song a lot, you started off well..and then it’s like you became possessed halfway through. It was quite incredible.” Judge Simon Cowell said.





She was born in Milton Keynes and started singing from a tender age.





He parents relocated to Kenya for three years where she attended Riara Springs Primary School in Nairobi.





Watch the amazing performance below.



