What RAILA ODINGA said after UHURU blocked JOHO from witnessing historic launch of SGR

Wednesday May 31, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has criticized President Uhuru Kenyatta for blocking Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan J0ho from attending the launch of the historic Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).





Speaking during a briefing in Nairobi on Wednesday , Raila termed Uhuru’s move to block Joho as unacceptable saying Joho should not miss functions in his own County.





"It is very unfortunate that a Kenyan should be barred from...



