‘What is wrong with you,’ MICHELLE OBAMA 'explodes' after DONALD TRUMP did this (VIDEO)

Sunday, May 14, 2017 – Former US First Lady, Michelle Obama, has kept a low profile since she left White House in January.





However, Donald Trump’s move to dismantle a healthy eating initiative for school kids put in place by the Obamas has forced her to speak out and she didn’t hold back.





Speaking at a public health summit in Washington, Michelle hit back at Trump’s decision – asking him “what’s wrong with you?”.





“This is where you really have to look at motives, you know,” she said





“You have to stop and think, why don’t you want our kids to..



