What happened when DP RUTO and KABOGO met in the corridors of Royal Media Studios? (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - Governor Kabogo, who is seeking re-election as an independent candidate, met with DP Ruto on Tuesday evening at Royal Media Studios where the former was scheduled for an interview with Inooro TV, while the latter was being hosted by Anne Kiguta on Citizen TV.





The Kiambu Governor recently alluded that DP Ruto was behind his humiliating Jubilee primaries loss to Waititu.





The two politicians seemed happy to see each other from the photos posted by Kabogo on Facebook.





“Just bumped into my friend H.E William Samoei Ruto at Royal Media studio ahead of my interview with Inooro TV shortly. Stay Tuned.” Kabogo wrote.





