What BABU OWINO said after winning ODM ticket has left everyone shocked - Even RAILA and UHURU

Tuesday May 2, 2017 - Controversial former SONU Chairman, Babu Owino, has left everyone disturbed after uttering hate speech remarks moments after clinching the ODM ticket to contest for the Embakasi East Parliamentary seat.





Celebrating his win, Owino took to social media to thank God, his followers and Raila Odinga for making his win possible.





"I'd love to take this opportunity to thank my team & all my supporters who played a key role in securing our victory tonight . God bless you all," Owino wrote.





However, when asked how he felt after winning, Babu Owino made a remark insinuating that he would have turned to violence had he not won the ODM party nominations - a remark that has shocked many.





“I stated in my Facebook I must win the MP for Embakasi East by bullet or ballot, that is how it is. And you know me. I’m not scared of anything and that is Babu Owino. Had we not got it by ballot we would have got it by bullet.’’ Owino said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST