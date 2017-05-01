WETANGULA unveils line-up that will block dictator RAILA from Western - This is not happening

Monday May 15, 2017 - Ford Kenya Leader, Moses Wetangula, has accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of imposing leaders on Luhyas ahead of the August 8th General Election.





Speaking yesterday, Wetangula warned Raila to forget Western Kenya saying he will do everything within his powers to ensure ODM never wins any seat in the region.





“We will support Raila as a community for President but for other seats, let him not impose leaders like Oparanya on us.”





“We will campaign for Boni Khalwale and...



