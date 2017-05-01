WETANGULA to vie for Bungoma Senate seat in August! He will resign after RAILA wins Presidency

..the IEBC as an unopposed candidate,” Wakhuleka said.





He also said Wetangula will relinquish his seat, in the event that NASA forms the next Government, to take the position of Deputy Premier Cabinet Secretary.





Ford Kenya had reserved the Bungoma Senator position for Wetangula because no aspirant vied for it in the primaries.





The other NASA principal who will be defending his seat is Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto of Chama Cha Mashinani.





It is only Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, who is yet to announce the seat he will contest in the August 8 th General Election.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



