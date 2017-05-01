WETANGULA says he will run for his Senate seat because he is not sure RAILA ODINGA will win.

Tuesday May 9, 2017 - Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has declared his intention to vie for the Bungoma Senatorial seat in the August 8 th General Election.





Wetangula, who is one of the five National Super Alliance (NASA) principals, told his colleagues that he must play his cards wells as Kenyans go to the polls in August.





Though he has been promised the post of Deputy Premier Secretary if NASA wins the election, Wetangula said he...



