WETANGULA says he will run for his Senate seat because he is not sure RAILA ODINGA will win.

...cannot wait for NASA to win election bearing the fact that the Coalition may lose the upcoming poll.





“I must place my bet well.”





“If I wait for NASA to win the election I must be the biggest fool ever.”





“Election is about winning or losing,” Wetangula told his confidante.





Wetangula now joins Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto, who has also said he will defend his seat despite being promised Deputy Premier Secretary if NASA wins the August 8 th election.





