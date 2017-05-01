WETANGULA makes major announcement 2 weeks after unveiling RAILA as NASA flag bearer

Monday May 8, 2017 - Ford Kenya Leader, Moses Wetangula, will defend his Bungoma Senatorial seat come August 8th General Election.





Addressing the press over the weekend, Ford Kenya Bungoma Secretary, Peter Wakhuleka, said Wetangula would defend his Senatorial seat since he was irreplaceable.





He said the party had prepared all the paperwork for Wetangula’s re-election bid ready to present them to...



