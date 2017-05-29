WETANGULA causes ripples in NASA hours after IEBC cleared RAILA-What he said is killing BABA

Monday May 29, 2017 -Hours after National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, was cleared to contest for the Presidency by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), a storm has emerged from Western Kenya that could cost him many seats and even the Presidency and the man responsible is none other than Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula.





This is after he demanded that Raila and Musalia Mudavadi’s parties-ODM and ANC respectively-withdraw competition for Ford Kenya candidates in Bungoma County.





Through Ford Kenya County Chairman Wafula Wamunyinyi, Wetangula said it was only fair that NASA affiliate parties did not rival his party in the region.





Wetangula’s party warned that Jubilee will win many seats in the county if Raila and Mudavadi will not withdraw their candidates from the race in support of Ford Kenya candidates.





“We will be giving Jubilee an advantage if NASA affiliate parties compete for the same seats in some regions. Bungoma is a Ford Kenya zone and we ask them not to field any candidates because we allowed ODM to vie for the Presidency,” Wamunyinyi said.



