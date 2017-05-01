WENYE PESA! CHRIS KIRUBI takes you inside the luxurious private jet that he wants to buy (VIDEO).

Sunday, 14 May 2017 - Flamboyant city businessman, Chris Kirubi, will soon be flying with a luxurious private jet, a Dassault Falcon 2000 LXS.





The manufacturers of the luxurious private jet are in the Country for a promotional tour where they hope to make a sale to Kenya’s growing elite class.





The wealthy businessman shared a video flying in the jet that he may soon buy.





Kirubi loves spending money on expensive toys.





He is the first Kenyan to own a Mercedes Maybach that is worth Sh 40 million.





No wonder he was the first target when the company decided to market the private jet in the Country.





“We have taken Brand Kenya’s Chairman Dr Chris Kirubi on a flight tour as he is among our target market,” said Mr Oliver Zuber, the company’s international Sales Manager for Africa.





“We hope to close a couple of deals with the country’s business class as they stand to benefit the most.” He added.





Here’s a video that Kirubi shared flying in the private jet that he may soon buy.



