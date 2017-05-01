We will not clear WAIGURU/ OPARANYA/ MURKOMEN to vie - IEBC says they mean business

Friday May 26, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said it will not clear political aspirants named adversely in Parliamentary committees.





Speaking yesterday IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba, warned aspirants indicted by the House Committees or with pending integrity issues to appeal and clear their names first before they are cleared to contest in the August 8th General Election.





Failure to do this, IEBC will have no option but to..



