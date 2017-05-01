We will not clear WAIGURU/ OPARANYA/ MURKOMEN to vie - IEBC says they mean business

..bar them from running for office.





Chiloba mentioned Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Anne Waiguru, and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, as among those who will not be cleared by the commission to vie in August unless they appeal.





Oparanya has been indicted for failing to honour Senate summons to be grilled over corruption in his County.





On the other hand, Waiguru and Murkomen have been accused of orchestrating the looting at the National Youth Service (NYS).





