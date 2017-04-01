We will NEVER vote for RUTO for Presidency in 2022, he has messed us up - KIKUYUs declare.

Friday May 5, 2017 - A section of members of the Kikuyu community took to the streets on Thursday accusing Deputy President William Ruto of influencing the outcome of the just concluded Jubilee Party primaries.





The protesters who blocked major roads in Nyandarua said Ruto rigged out incumbent Nyandarua Women representative, Wanjiku Muhia, who was trounced by Faith Gitau.





The demonstrators said Ruto helped Gitau rig Muhia and vowed not to support his Presidential bid in 2022.





“We know [DP William Ruto] is behind this. We are not going to vote for him in 2022. He is our leader...instead of supporting Muhia, he should support the will of the people of Nyandarua who rejected her," said one resident.





But Maendeleo ya Wanawake vice chairperson, Faith Nyambura, said the primaries were not rigged and that the people's will was reflected.





Nyambura said the ‘Wanjikus of Nyandarua’ made their choice and that no "nonsense" regarding the results will be tolerated.





