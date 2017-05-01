We take you inside the palatial home of JCC’s ALLAN KIUNA in Runda, Don’t weep please (VIDEO).

Tuesday, 23 May 2017 - Flashy city Bishop, Allan Kiuna, of JCC is arguably one of the richest pastors in Kenya.





His expansive church in Parklands is attended by gullible middle class city residents who believe the more money you give to church, the closer you get to heaven.





Apparently, they have been brainwashed to believe that.





A video of Allan Kiuna’s palatial home in Runda has surfaced online.





This is a panoramic shot of the home that looks like a palace.





Watch video and don’t weep please.



