We are ready to make Kenya great again - RAILA says he is Kenya’s very own DONALD TRUMP.

..Government of doing little to lower the high cost of living.





He said if NASA forms the next Government, they will ensure basic commodities are affordable by putting in place policies to support businesses.





Raila said the high cost of living, insecurity, unemployment and corruption are among key challenges facing Kenyans.





“President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto have failed this country and Kenyans are tired of their poor leadership.”





“NASA is bringing hope to Kenyans,” he said.





