We are not funding RAILA ODINGA, UHURU is just scared and has sensed defeat - US firm says

Wednesday May 24, 2017 - An American-based organization has denied claims that it is funding National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, ahead of the August 8th General Election.





Vanguard Africa, which organized Raila Odinga’s April tour to the United States of America, said it is not working with Raila Odinga to topple President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Government.





The Washington-based NGO noted that it had..



