We are not funding RAILA ODINGA, UHURU is just scared and has sensed defeat - US firm says

..neither offered nor received money from NASA leader, Raila Odinga, terming the allegations as mere propaganda by Uhuru/ Ruto’s Government.





“Vanguard Africa has never received money nor dispersed money to Mr. Odinga nor his political party,” read a statement from Vanguard.





The organization, which is key in propelling the agenda of democracy in Africa through like-minded leaders, revealed that the US trip organized for Raila Odinga was meant to push for free and fair elections in August and was never about supporting him to win the elections.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



