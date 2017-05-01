Watch RAILA landing with 3 choppers, He was showing NASA’s financial and political muscles (VIDEO).

Wednesday, 31 May 2017 - NASA leaders led by former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, showed financial and political muscles when they landed in Kapenguria in style during a recent political rally.

Raila’s chopper was the first to land as their supporters welcomed them like kings.

The Government has been tracking Raila’s source of money with reports that he is being funded by NGOs and Western Countries to destabilize Uhuru/ Ruto.

This is how “Baba” landed.

