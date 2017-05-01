WASICHANA MNA MANENO! Wannabee socialite from Dandora parades it all, See PHOTOs.Entertainment News 09:53
Sunday, May 14, 2017 - A ratchet lady from Dandora, who hopes to be a socialite like Vera Sidika and Huddah, has stunned social media after she took them off and shared crazy photos online.
This is a young lady who should be doing something important with her life but flaunting flesh seems to be her hobby.
The problem is that she is so ratchet.
This lady has a long way to go if she wants to become a classy socialite.
Soma tu tafadhali na uachane na huu ujinga.
See the photos she shared in the next page