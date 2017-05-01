WARNING: This hilarious video may kill you with laughter - Don’t watch it in the office please.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 08:16

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - You may have seen several impersonations of US President Donald Trump but this is the best yet.

Comedy Central’s Anthony Atamanuik plays a version of America's President Donald Trump, with Peter Grosz as his sidekick Vice President Mike Pence in a newly launched the President’s Show and it is hilarious.

If you need a good laugh, these guys will leave you in stitches.

Watch the video by clicking the link below.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno