WARNING: This hilarious video may kill you with laughter - Don’t watch it in the office please

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Thursday, May 25, 2017 - If you are not having the best of days worry not because these crazy siblings will put a smile on your face.

This Nigerian family charmed Steve Harvey and the audience alike during their pre-game introduction when they appeared in ‘Family Feud’

Harvey couldn’t get his mind around the fact that one of the siblings was called Obu Obu Obu.

If you needed a good laugh, this will leave you in stitches.

