WARNING! This hilarious video may kill you with laughter - Don’t watch it in the office please

Thursday, May 18, 2017 - If you’re not having the best of days, worry not because this hilarious video will put a smile on your face.





This is a phobias workshop and the actors in this brilliant skit have phobias ranging from a fear of the word "Aagh!", a fear of apologies, a fear of repetition, and awkward silences.





Watch how the workshop went on. If you don’t laugh your head off, you may consider seeing your doctor.





Watch the video below.



