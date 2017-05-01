Wanaume hawaogopi “Ukimwi”, Tanzanian men follow suit and leak their s3x escapades (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 04:53
These days, men no longer keep their s3x escapades private.
They have formed closed social media groups where they share photos of their s3x escapades.
We came across a certain group on social media where randy Tanzanian men share photos after having s3x with women.
It’s equivalent to Kenya’s infamous “Mafisi Zone” Telegram group.
See this madness in the next page.