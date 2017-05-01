Wanafanana kabisa! BAHATI introduces his first born daughter to the world (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles 04:50
Monday, 22 May 2017 - Gospel singer, Bahati, has for the first time introduced his two year daughter, Mueni.
The youthful gospel singer, who is 23 years old, shared photos of his adorable daughter saying,
“Too many Blessings have come my way but 2 Years ago was the beginning of a special lifetime Blessing from God. Before anything, I’d like to acknowledge and thank the Love of My Life #Diana for being there for me in all situations, May God bless You.
My Lovely Fans, you’ve stood with me & supported me Since Day one… I’ll forever be grateful for that. Allow me to introduce to you the Angel that God blessed me with, My First Born Daughter- I PROMISE TO LOVE AND PROTECT YOU. I WILL BE THE BEST DAD FOR YOU @Mueni_Bahati.”
