Wanafanana kabisa! BAHATI introduces his first born daughter to the world (PHOTOs)

Monday, 22 May 2017 - Gospel singer, Bahati, has for the first time introduced his two year daughter, Mueni.





The youthful gospel singer, who is 23 years old, shared photos of his adorable daughter saying,





“ Too many Blessings have come my way but 2 Years ago was the beginning of a special lifetime Blessing from God. Before anything, I’d like to acknowledge and thank the Love of My Life # Diana for being there for me in all situations, May God bless You.





My Lovely Fans, you’ve stood with me & supported me Since Day one… I’ll forever be grateful for that. Allow me to introduce to you the Angel that God blessed me with, My First Born Daughter- I PROMISE TO LOVE AND PROTECT YOU. I WILL BE THE BEST DAD FOR YOU @Mueni_Bahati.”





