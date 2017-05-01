WAMALWA defends importation of maize by cartels as farmers condemn UHURU and RUTO

Friday May 19, 2017 - Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, has defended the move by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to import expensive maize from Mexico through cartels to help bring down the cost of unga.





This comes even as maize farmers cried foul, accusing the Government of killing the sector by flooding the market with maize from abroad.





However, speaking yesterday, Wamalwa assured farmers that..



