WAMALWA defends importation of maize by cartels as farmers condemn UHURU and RUTO

..maize imports will not flood the market and destabilize prices.





He said the imports were to help reduce the cost of maize flour and would be exhausted before the harvest in October.





The Water CS said the maize prices in the country will remain stable and urged farmers not to believe Raila Odinga’s cheap propaganda about the maize imports.





“The imports will not flood the market and will be exhausted before this season’s crop is harvested and the prices will remain stable,” Wamalwa said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



