WAITITU will be elected Governor before 8 AM, See what he has done for Kiambu people (PHOTOs).

Saturday, 13 May 2017 - Kiambu Gubernatorial aspirant, Ferdinard Waititu, has already started working to better the lives of Kiambu people even before we go to the ballot on August 8th.





Baba Yao, built a slip-road to address the traffic menace that has been a mess along Haile Selassie Avenue in Thika.





A resident of Kiambu who was impressed with Waititu’s work shared the photos on social media saying,





“ You see, Wananchi now want leaders with voice & action prompt.



Sio Dr bla bla with phd and useless master's. Baba Yao resolved promptly a menace traffic that has for long affected many hapo Thika Haile Selassie rd by creating a temporary by pass that has today helped ease the traffic.



How many likes for