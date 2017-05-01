WAITITU will be elected Governor before 8 AM, See what he has done for Kiambu people (PHOTOs).

Saturday, 13 May 2017 - Kiambu Gubernatorial aspirant, Ferdinard Waititu, has already started working to better the lives of Kiambu people even before we go to the ballot on August 8th.





Waititu, who is commonly known as Baba Yao, built a slip-road to address the traffic menace that has been a mess along Haile Selassie Avenue in Thika.





A resident of Kiambu who was impressed with Waititu’s work shared the photos on social media saying,





“ You see, Wananchi now want leaders with voice & action prompt.



Sio Dr bla bla with phd and useless master's. Baba Yao resolved promptly a menace traffic that has for long affected many hapo Thika Haile Selassie rd by creating a temporary by pass that has today helped ease the traffic.



