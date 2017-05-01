WAIGURU is minced meat in August as MARTHA KARUA goes full throttle and does the unthinkable.

Thursday May 18, 2017 - The dream of former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Miss Anne Waiguru, of becoming the Governor of Kirinyaga County in August suffered a major setback on Wednesday after NARC Kenya chairperson Martha Karua unveiled a master plan of defeating her.





Waiguru, who is vying for the seat using the Jubilee Party ticket, will compete with Martha Karua who is using her party, Narc Kenya, to contest.





Though Waiguru clinched the Jubilee ticket by beating the incumbent Governor, Joseph Ndathi, by a landslide, the former CS faces a major hurdle of...



