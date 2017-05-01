WAIGURU in tears as she’s barred from vying in August - You can’t rattle RAILA and go scot-free

Thursday May 25, 2017 - Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary and Jubilee party nominee for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat, Anne Waiguru, has finally been barred from holding public office.





This is after Members of Parliament adopted the report by the house’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that recommended that she be barred from holding public office for orchestrating the looting of billions of shillings at the National Youth Service.





The MPs, led by PAC Chairman Nicholas Gumbo, voted to adopt the report, sending Waiguru to...



