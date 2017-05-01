WAIGURU in tears as KARUA dims her dreams of becoming Governor - She never saw it coming

Wednesday May 10, 2017 - NARC Kenya leader, Martha Karua, has moved to scuttle former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru’s chances of becoming the first woman Governor in Kenya.





This is after she appointed her nemesis as her running mate in the Kirinyaga gubernatorial race.





Karua picked Gachoki Gitari, who came second to Anne Waiguru during the Jubilee nominations for Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat, as her running mate.





This comes even as it emerged that Gitari was Karua’s..



