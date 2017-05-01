WAIGURU does it with impunity again and RAILA can’t stomach it - See what she has done this time

Tuesday May 30, 2017 - Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru has moved to court to challenge a report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) which recommended that she should be barred from contesting for the Kirinyaga Governorship as well as holding public office.





Waiguru, who is the Jubilee nominee for the Kirinyaga Governorship, wants the High Court to declare, as null and void, the PAC report on the multi-billion shillings National Youth Services (NYS) scandal, where she was accused of orchestrating the loot.





Through her lawyer Mansur Issa, Waiguru argued that the..



