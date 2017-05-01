WAIGURU could be barred from running for Governor on Wednesday just after impressing UHURU

Monday May 22, 2017 - The fate of Jubilee gubernatorial candidate for Kirinyaga County, Anne Waiguru, is now hanging by a thread after the National Assembly resolved to vote on a report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday , which has recommended that she be barred from holding any public office over the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.





The damning report tabled on the floor of the House by PAC Chairman, Nicholas Gumbo, indicted Waiguru, who is the former Cabinet Secretary for Devolution, for orchestrating the looting of billions of shillings in her then Ministry and the NYS.





The committee noted Waiguru personally plotted and executed the..



