VLADIMIR PUTIN praises UHURU for transforming Kenya and Africa! RAILA will cry in the toilet

Tuesday May 23, 2017 – Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, has praised President Uhuru Kenyatta and other African leaders for trying to put Africa in the map of the world.





In a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday , Putin also praised African countries for efforts that they put up towards victory in the struggle for freedom and independence.





Putin said this symbolises their wish for unity for the sake of peace, stability and sustainable development.





"African states have made considerable progress in..



