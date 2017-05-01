Various Vacancies in USIU, Nairobi

Main Store – Storekeeper

Reporting to the Procurement Officer, the successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring that stock levels are maintained at an all-time optimal level.

Responsibilities

· Analyze Stock level for stock replenishment.

· Monthly physical stock take and General ledger reconciliation.

· Compile and analyze monthly departmental expenditure.

· Evaluate and process requests from user departments and issuance of goods.

· Receive goods from suppliers after quality and quantity checks for compliance with LPO’s, and raising a goods received note (GRN) by posting the invoice in the system.

· Keep custody of fuel cards, fueling of vehicles and generate reports on consumption per vehicle.

· Tag all new assets and preparation of a tagging report

· Provide cost reduction strategies and recommendations for general stock management.

Qualifications

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education O-Level Certificate (Mean Grade C-)

· Basic professional certificate: KAME/KATC/Certificate in Storekeeping or equivalent certificates.

· At least 2 years of relevant experience in a similar position.

Personal Attributes & Competencies

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Confidentiality and integrity;

· Team player with excellent interpersonal skills;

· Relationship builder & effective negotiator;

· Good Communication skills;

· Self-motivated;

· Attention to detail;

· Adaptability and reliability





Security Officer

Reporting to the Chief Manager – Security, the successful candidate will be responsible for overseeing Physical Security & Access Control in the University.

Responsibilities

· Ensure that all exit and entry point to and from the university are protected and there is a 24-hour physical presence of guards.

· Co-ordinate the functions of the contracted security guards by supervision to ensure that they meet the university expectation.

· Report all the daily occurrences for action through the chain of command.

· Assist with the security training and awareness to all contracted guards to conform to the university internal security needs (done by carrying out routine lectures, compliance physical checks of the guards and their assignments).

· Monitoring movements of university equipment into and out of campus by verifying gate passes.

· Conduct regular searches to unearth crime and criminality. Enforcement of all rules/regulations/policies with which it is charged.

· Monitor functionality of perimeter fence, CCTV, fire-fighting equipment and secure lighting system in the university.

· Preventing and protection against hazards of flooding by constantly checking on taps to turn off taps left running.

· Ensure that only members of USIU-Africa community use the university facilities unless otherwise specified.

· Perform any other duties as directed by the management /laws from time to time.

Qualifications

· Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice, Police Science or any social science (OR a diploma in lieu of the above in a security-related discipline or social science) from an accredited university.

· Kenya Certificate Secondary Education grade C+ (plus) or equivalent.

· Have served for a period of five (5) years in the disciplined forces or held a supervisory role from recognized security firms.

· Possession of a valid driving license.

Personal Attributes & Competencies

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

· Report writing skills

· Tactical training skills

· Administrative and management skills

· Problem solving skills

· Recording devices operation skills.





Senior Internal Auditor

Reporting to the Chief Internal Auditor the Senior Internal Auditor is responsible for performing individual internal audit projects, as part of the total internal audit plan.

This responsibility includes developing internal audit scope, performing internal audit procedures, and preparing internal audit reports reflecting the results of the work performed.

Responsibilities

· Assist the Chief Internal Auditor in risk assessment and annual audit planning.

· Assist in expeditiously executing the approved audit plan activities, as assigned by the Chief Internal Auditor and preparing reports to highlight areas for improvement on internal controls.

· Assist in assessing organization’s information security practices and recommend as appropriate, enhancements to, or implementation of, new controls and safeguards.

· Conduct periodic audits of computer systems and make post-installation evaluations of data processing systems.

· Assist in implementing appropriate follow up mechanisms to ensure that agreed audit recommendations are implemented by management.

· Assist the Chief Internal Auditor in managing the day to day administration of the audit function in the university, preparation of departmental budgets and in the improvement of departmental processes.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Commerce, or Information Technology (3.3 GPA/Upper Second Class Honors and above) from an accredited University.

· Certified Public Accountant (K) or Certified Internal Auditor (CIA). Certified Information Security Analyst

· (CISA) will be an added advantage.

· At least 3 years of audit work experience.

Personal Attributes & Competencies

· Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

· Confidentiality and integrity;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Team player with excellent interpersonal skills;

· Relationship builder & effective negotiator;

· Good communication skills;

· Self-motivated;

· Attention to detail;

· Adaptability and reliability





Masonry

Reporting to the Clerks of Works, the successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring that University buildings are maintained in optimum working conditions.

Responsibilities

· Carry out minor construction and partitioning to utilize space

· Routine inspection of facilities to initiate repairs.

· Keep log of job cards to track response times and material use.

Qualifications

· Government Trade Certificate I (Masonry);

· Served as Mason II for a minimum of 3 years;

Personal Attributes & Competencies

· Confidentiality and integrity;

· Team player with excellent interpersonal skills;

· Relationship builder & effective negotiator;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Good Communication skills;

· Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

· Self-motivated;

· Attention to detail;

· Adaptability and reliability

How to Apply

If you have the requisite qualifications and experience and desire to work as a team member in a modern, progressive, international and multicultural institution where you can make a difference, please apply. Interested applicants must provide current CVs, certified copies of educational certificates and transcripts, names and addresses of three referees, current salary and benefits, telephone and e-mail contacts to the address below by: Friday , 9th June, 2017

Director of Administration,

United States International University – Africa

P.O Box 14634-00800, Nairobi, Kenya

Email: jobs@usiu.ac.ke

Web: www.usiu.ac.ke/jobs