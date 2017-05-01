Uthamaki Reloaded! Here is the man UHURU picked as SONKO’s no.2 - KIDERO headed home

The Kenyan DAILY POST 08:19

Wednesday May 10, 2017 - Kigumo Member of Parliament, Jamleck Kamau, could be Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko’s running mate for the Nairobi gubernatorial race on a Jubilee Party ticket.

According to reports, Sonko has already extended an offer to Kamau, who lost his bid for the Murang’a Governorship to Governor Mwangi wa Iria in the Jubilee nominations, to be his running mate.

This comes after Sonko’s previous attempts to name...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno