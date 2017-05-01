UTACHEKA ULIE! This must be the most hilarious eye witness account ever (VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 - We have encountered a fare share of hilarious eyewitnesses but this lady from Kisumu takes the cake.





The poor lady huffed and puffed to put a sentence together but failed terribly in front of cameras.





The short clip courtesy of NTV’s ‘Bulls-Eye’ shows the unidentified lady struggling to give her account of what happened during the just concluded party nominations.





If you think you get what she is trying to say kindly help others understand.





Watch the video below.



