UTACHEKA ULALE! ROBERT MUGABE’s view on Chinese leaves JACOB ZUMA in stitches.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 05:20

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 - Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe is known to shoot from the hip and never shies away from speaking his mind.

However, the 93-year old statesman also has a great sense of humor from this funny clip below where his views on growing and smoking tobacco left everybody in stitches including his South African counterpart, Jacob Zuma.


Watch the hilarious video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno