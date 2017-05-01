UTACHEKA ULALE! ROBERT MUGABE’s view on Chinese leaves JACOB ZUMA in stitches.Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 05:20
Tuesday, May 16, 2017 - Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe is known to shoot from the hip and never shies away from speaking his mind.
However, the 93-year old statesman also has a great sense of humor from this funny clip below where his views on growing and smoking tobacco left everybody in stitches including his South African counterpart, Jacob Zuma.
Watch the hilarious video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.