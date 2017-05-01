Urembo tupu! Here’s another S3XY Kenyan cop whose beauty will blow your mind away, “Ka yellow yellow” (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles 04:57
Thursday, 25 May 2017 - Gone are the days when the police force was made up of ladies with hardened faces and shapeless bodies.
These days, ladies with pretty faces are joining the police force.
Some are even s3xier than wannabe city models.
We came across this yellow yellow cop and she is 100 % s3xy.
See her photos in the next page