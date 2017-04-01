UNYAMA! See what daughter of a prominent CS did to her neighbours in Nairobi’s Komarock Estate (PHOTOs).

A daughter of prominent Cabinet Secretary decided to teach her neighbours in Nairobi’s Komarock estate a lesson they will never forget for allegedly playing loud music during a family gathering.





According to Standard Media Group’s Kenny Kaburu, the daughter of the CS called patrol police and complained her neighbours were playing loud music during a family gathering.





The patrol cops went to the house where the family gathering was taking place and found out the noise was not too much.





They left and told the family to continue with the party.





This angered the daughter of the CS.





She threatened to teach them a lesson they will never forget.





She called cops from Kayole Police station who went to the house and started harassing the family.





When the family refused to open the gate, the rogue cops threw tear-gas canisters through the window and injured some of the family members including a pregnant woman and children.





Check out the photos of the unfortunate incidence.





This is not right at all.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST