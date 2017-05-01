Unga revolution! Faces of cartels who imported duty free maize after hiking cost of maize flour

Saturday May 13, 2017 - As a measure to cushion Kenyans from the spiraling high cost of unga, the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has imported 30,000 metric tonnes of maize allegedly from Mexico to help bring the price of the commodity down.





The ship carrying the imported maize - MV IVS Pinehurst - docked at the Port of Mombasa yesterday and was received by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Willy Bett.





Documents have revealed that MV Pinehurst imported the duty free maize on behalf of..



