UN Jobs in Kenya - Administration Internship Programme

Administration Internship

The United Nation Environment Programme (UN Environment) is the United Nations system’s designated entity for addressing environmental issues at the global and regional levels. Its mandate is to coordinate the development of environmental policy consensus by keeping the global environment under review and bringing emerging issues to the attention of governments and the international community for action.

The Law Division leads the development and implementation of the UN Environment Environmental Governance sub-programme, which includes the promotion of streamlined and coherent environmental governance at the international level, the promotion of progressive development and implementation of environmental law, support to international environmental agreements (known as Multilateral Environmental Agreements – MEAs), and promotion of mainstreaming of environmental objectives in the development sector.

The internship is for three months, with a possibility for extension. It is unpaid and full-time. Interns work five days per week (35 hours) under the supervision of a staff member in the Programme Delivery & Management Unit

Responsibilities

· Under the direct supervision of the Head of the Programme Delivery & Management Unit of the Law Division, the intern will:

· Assist in the coordination of Programme Delivery & Management Unit activities; prepare briefing notes on the Unit’s activities; assist in reviewing for correctness and consistency budgetary and other staffing tables and bringing to the attention of the Head of the Unit;

· Provide general office assistance: set up and maintain electronic files/records; schedule weekly team meetings and other ad hoc meetings; handle routine administrative tasks as may be assigned; attend meetings when required and prepare minutes, monitor follow-up activities; ensure smooth functioning of the Head of the Unit through ensuring smooth and efficient information flow within the team.

· Undertake such other tasks as may be assigned by the Head of the Unit.

Competencies

· Ability to write in a clear and concise manner and to communicate effectively; Speaks and writes clearly and effectively; listens to other, correctly interprets messages from others and responds appropriately; asks questions to clarify, and exhibits interest in having two-way communication; tailors language, tone, style and format to match audience; demonstrates openness in sharing information keeping people informed.

· The incumbent must consider the point of view of the client, maintain productive partnerships with them and identify their needs and match them to appropriate solutions. Ability to identify clients’ needs and accommodate them; must have the capacity to maintain productive partnerships with clients; Identifies clients’ needs and matches them to appropriate solutions; Monitors on-going developments inside and outside the clients’ environment to keep informed and anticipate problems; Keeps clients informed of progress or setbacks in projects; Meets timeline for delivery of products or services to clients.

· Works collaboratively with colleagues to achieve organizational goals; solicits input by genuinely valuing others’ ideas and expertise; is willing to learn from others; places team agenda before personal agenda; supports and acts in accordance with final group decision, even when such decisions may not entirely reflect own position; shares credit for team accomplishments and accepts joint responsibility for team shortcomings.

Requirements

· Be enrolled in a graduate school programme (second university degree or equivalent, or higher);

· Be enrolled in the final academic year of a first university degree programme (minimum Bachelor’s degree level or equivalent);

· Have graduated with a university degree and, if selected, must commence the internship within one-year period of graduation.

· Be computer literate in standard software applications.

· Have demonstrated keen interest in the work of he United Nations and have a personal commitment to the ideals of the Charter.

· Have a demonstrated ability to successfully interact with individuals of different cultural backgrounds and beliefs, which include willingness to try and understand and be tolerant of differing opinions and views.

· Studies in Business Administration and Finance is preferred.

· Applicants are not required to have professional work experience for participation in the programme.

· English and French are the working languages of the United Nations Secretariat. For this internship, fluency in oral and written English is required. Knowledge of another UN language is desirable.

How to Apply

Apply here for the UNEP Administration Internship Programme