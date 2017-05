UN Jobs in Kenya - Administration Internship Programme

·

The incumbent must consider the point of view of the client, maintain productive partnerships with them and identify their needs and match them to appropriate solutions. Ability to identify clients’ needs and accommodate them; must have the capacity to maintain productive partnerships with clients; Identifies clients’ needs and matches them to appropriate solutions; Monitors on-going developments inside and outside the clients’ environment to keep informed and anticipate problems; Keeps clients informed of progress or setbacks in projects; Meets timeline for delivery of products or services to clients.