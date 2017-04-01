UHURU’s Govt to arrest RAILA ODINGA if he boycotts August polls - See what KIRAITHE said

The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has threatened to arrest Raila Odinga and the National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders if they boycott the August elections.





This follows threats by Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama who said that NASA would boycott the poll should the court overturn the decision to have the Presidential results declared at the polling station final.





Speaking on Thursday, Government Spokesman, Erick Kiraithe, warned the Opposition against making statements that could undermine peaceful elections.





He noted that utterances by Muthama and other Opposition leaders threatening to disrupt the August elections if the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) did not withdraw an appeal against the ruling, were untenable.





“These threats are a blatant attempt to interfere with a judicial process and to influence the conduct of our courts, contradicting the Opposition’s rhetoric about the necessity and merits of an independent Judiciary,” Kiraithe said.





He said Jubilee was ready to counter by any means any attempts to disrupt the August polls by the Opposition.





“We note that Senator Muthama and his colleagues do not have any legitimate ability to stop the election. They can only do this by inciting their supporters to use violence to disrupt the process,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST