UHURU/RUTO may never set foot in TRANS NZOIA after this-They may be stoned by locals

Monday May 29, 2017 -President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, have been dealt a serious political blow in their bid for a re-election after National Super Alliance (NASA) luminaries incited residents of Trans Nzoia to reject them in totality during the August 8th General Election.





Led by Ford Kenya Leader Moses Wetangula and Turkana Governor, Josephat Nanok, who is also the chairman of the Council of Governors, the NASA leaders called on residents to vote Jubilee out of power in August to guarantee the country the progress it deserves.





Wetangula claimed the Jubilee administration had messed up every sector of the economy and should not be accorded a second term.





“Jubilee has nothing to show for all the time it has been in power. Every sector is in a mess,” Wetangula said.





On the other hand, Nanok accused Uhuru/Ruto’s administration of trying very hard to kill devolution.





“They (Uhuru/Ruto) mess up things then start blaming Governors. Their time is up,” Nanok said.



