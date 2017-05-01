UHURU will be a one term President! RAILA will beat him in August - BARRACK MULUKA says

The Kenyan DAILY POST 00:00

..underperformance of President Uhuru’s administration is manifested in the skyrocketing food prices and rampant labour strikes. 

He termed Jubilee as a Government that is staring at defeat and complained about the road mileage lie.

“It is possible that Uhuru will be a one term President.”


“He is a candidate that has been tested and there are problems with doctors, teachers and food.”

“He has an underperforming Government and he might not be re-elected.”

“This is a government staring at defeat.”

“The road mileage is also a lie,” Muluka stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno