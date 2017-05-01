UHURU will be a one term President! RAILA will beat him in August - BARRACK MULUKA says

..underperformance of President Uhuru’s administration is manifested in the skyrocketing food prices and rampant labour strikes.





He termed Jubilee as a Government that is staring at defeat and complained about the road mileage lie.





“It is possible that Uhuru will be a one term President.”





“He is a candidate that has been tested and there are problems with doctors, teachers and food.”





“He has an underperforming Government and he might not be re-elected.”





“This is a government staring at defeat.”





“The road mileage is also a lie,” Muluka stated.





