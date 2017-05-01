UHURU will be a one term President! RAILA will beat him in August - BARRACK MULUKA says

Friday May 12, 2017

Friday May 12, 2017 - Renowned political analyst, Barrack Muluka, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta will be a one term president in August because he has done nothing to Kenyans over the last five years he has been in power.


In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Muluka said that there are higher chances that the President will be ousted by the NASA alliance due to his dismal performance.

Muluka stated that the..

