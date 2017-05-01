UHURU was behind chaos in ODM strongholds, stick with me, I will give you jobs - RAILA ODINGA

Saturday May 20, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta over chaos witnessed in ODM strongholds during Orange Party nominations early this month.





Speaking in Nairobi on Friday when he met ODM nomination losers, Raila said that Uhuru’s Jubilee Party brought the law banning party-hopping after nominations to prevent its members who lose or are denied tickets after nominations from running to other parties.





Raila also urged losers to..



