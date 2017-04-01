UHURU to be endorsed as Jubilee’s presidential candidate on Saturday with RUTO as no. 2

President Uhuru Kenyatta will be unveiled as the Jubilee Party’s candidate on Saturday to face off with NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, in the August 8 th General Elections.





According to Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, the party will hold a national delegates conference at the Bomas of Kenya where they will endorse Uhuru as the Jubilee Party flag bearer.





“The national delegates’ convention shall be convened on May 6 at the Bomas of Kenya," Tuju said.





Tuju said the party has invited all 19 interim party officials from every County, as well as sitting Governors, MPs, Senators, Woman Reps and MCAs.





Others invited are members of National Governing Council and newly nominated aspirants in the just concluded primaries.





During the meeting, the officials are expected to rally the delegates behind their campaign against NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, ahead of the General Elections.



